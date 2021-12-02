Kishida to Vow Law for Quick Vaccine Approval: Speech Draft

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, in his upcoming parliamentary speech, will vow to develop a law for quick approval of drugs and vaccines, with the spread of a new coronavirus variant in mind, it was learned on Thursday.

According to a draft of the policy address to be delivered in an extraordinary parliamentary session from Monday, Kishida will also reveal a plan to invest 500 billion yen for the domestic development and production of vaccines and drugs.

To speed up vaccine and drug approval procedures in emergencies, the government plans to submit a bill to revise the pharmaceutical products and devices law during next year's ordinary session starting in January.

The draft says that the Kishida administration will respond to the coronavirus "carefully and meticulously." The prime minister will stress that he would take full responsibility for any criticism that the government is excessively careful.

Kishida will say that a little more time is needed before resuming normal economic and social activities, and that the government will carefully examine the situation without being optimistic.

