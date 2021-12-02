Japan Metalworkers' Unions to Seek Pay-Scale Hike of Over 3,000 Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Council of Metalworkers' Unions, or JCM, plans to demand a pay-scale hike of at least 3,000 yen per month in next year's "shunto" spring wage talks, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The JCM, mainly comprising unions in the automotive and electronics industries, will seek a pay-scale increase for the ninth straight year. The level of 3,000 yen or more is the same as the amount sought in 2021.

The demand comes in line with a decision by the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, the umbrella organization of labor unions in the country, to demand an overall pay rise of some 4 pct. The 2022 shunto negotiations will begin in full swing in February next year.

The JCM will allow its member industry sector unions to come up with different demands because the pace of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic differs among sectors and companies. The JCM took the same stance a year before.

In 2021, the Japanese Electrical Electronic and Information Union, a JCM member, set the amount of its demand at 2,000 yen or more, which was 1,000 yen lower than the JCM's demand.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]