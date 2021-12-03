Strong Quake Rocks Central Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--A strong earthquake rocked central Japan on Friday morning, registering up to lower 5, the fifth-highest level on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7, in Yamanashi Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The quake, with an estimated magnitude of 4.9, occurred around 6:37 a.m. (9:37 p.m. Thursday GMT).

The temblor, traced to a depth of around 20 kilometers in the Fuji Goko region of Yamanashi, measured lower 5 in Otsuki in the prefecture.

