Strong Quake Rocks Central Japan
Newsfrom JapanSociety
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--A strong earthquake rocked central Japan on Friday morning, registering up to lower 5, the fifth-highest level on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7, in Yamanashi Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
The quake, with an estimated magnitude of 4.9, occurred around 6:37 a.m. (9:37 p.m. Thursday GMT).
The temblor, traced to a depth of around 20 kilometers in the Fuji Goko region of Yamanashi, measured lower 5 in Otsuki in the prefecture.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]