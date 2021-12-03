Japan Confirms Another Bird Flu Outbreak

Newsfrom Japan

Kumamoto, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--The prefectural government of Kumamoto, southwestern Japan, said Friday that it has confirmed an outbreak of avian influenza believed to be highly pathogenic at a chicken farm in the town of Nankan.

It was this season's fifth bird flu outbreak confirmed at a poultry farm in Japan and first in the prefecture.

The prefectural government will cull some 67,000 chickens at the farm.

According to the prefecture, a local livestock health center received a report from the farm Thursday that an increasing number of chickens there had been found dead.

After simple testing showed positive results, the bird flu virus was found likely to be highly pathogenic in genetic testing.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]