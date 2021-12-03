Strong Quake Hits Western Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--A strong earthquake jolted western Japan on Friday morning, registering lower 5, the fifth-highest level on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7, in the city of Gobo in Wakayama Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The quake, with an estimated magnitude of 5.4, occurred under the Kii Channel around 9:28 a.m. (12:28 a.m. GMT).

The agency said that the quake was traced to a depth of 18 kilometers and that no tsunami was expected from the temblor.

As its focus was shallow and its size was small, the earthquake will unlikely influence the chances of a huge temblor that is expected to occur in the Nankai trough off central to southwestern Japan.

According to the Wakayama prefectural government, it has received no reports of injury or other damage caused by the quake.

