Japan to Make Security Cameras Mandatory in Train Cars

Tokyo, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry plans to oblige railway companies to equip train cars they newly introduce with security cameras, following a recent series of incidents in the country in which train passengers were attacked, it was learned Friday.

The plan is aimed at preventing similar incidents and making an attack known early once it happens, informed sources said.

According to the ministry, the proportion of train cars with security cameras varies from one railway operator to another.

No security camera was on the rapid train of railway operator Keio Corp. <9008> in which a man injured 17 passengers, including with a knife in October. In the attack on the Tokyo train, the perpetrator also poured lighter fuel and set it alight. In August, a man armed with a knife assaulted passengers on an Odakyu Electric Railway Co. <9007> train when it was traveling in Tokyo's Setagaya Ward.

The ministry is considering revising an ordinance to implement a related law in order to make the installation of in-train security cameras a mandate for newly introduced cars, the sources said. Details, including security camera functions to be required and specific train lines subject to the obligation, will be discussed by a panel of experts.

