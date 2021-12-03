Japan Likely to Cut Official Drug Prices

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is expected to cut official drug prices in its medical fee revision for fiscal 2022 as market prices are far below the existing official prices.

Prices paid by medical institutions to drug wholesalers were 7.6 pct lower than the state-set prices on average in September, according to the results of a health ministry survey.

On Friday, the ministry reported the results to the Central Social Insurance Medical Council, which advises the health minister.

Competition among wholesalers leads to falls in drug prices in the market.

The government plans to start full-fledged work to revise the official medical fees, made up of official drug prices and fees paid to doctors and other medical workers.

