Japan to Introduce Permission System over Soil Mounds

Tokyo, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan is planning to introduce a permission system for land-raising work, following a deadly mudslide in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, apparently triggered by the collapse of a soil mound, informed sources said Friday.

Under the system, prefectural governors will designate areas where land development could increase risks of disaster. Developers will be required to gain approval from the local governor for related work in designated areas, such as raising land with soil and cutting land.

The land ministry aims to submit legislation needed to start the permission system to parliament next year.

Developers will also be obliged to set up facilities to drain water for safety and undergo inspections by local governments.

When additional measures are necessary, local governments will be allowed to issue warnings and orders to developers.

