Transport Min. Vows Coordination on Flight Bookings Halt

Tokyo, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport minister Tetsuo Saito said Friday that his ministry will make coordination within the government before asking airlines in the future to stop accepting new reservations for inbound passenger flights.

Saito made the remarks at a press conference following the recent issuance and subsequent withdrawal by the transport ministry of such a request.

Saito admitted that the ministry had decided on its own to make the request, without reporting the plan to the prime minister's office and other related government ministries and agencies beforehand.

"We hope to create a system in which we consult (other related offices) in advance," he added.

As there is an upper limit to the number of people entering Japan, the ministry plans to allow airlines to accept new reservations from Japanese expatriates for flights mainly during weeks and days where there are relatively few passengers.

