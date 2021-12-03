Japan Extra Diet Session Seen Centering on FY 2021 Extra Budget

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--The government is eager to get the fiscal 2021 supplementary budget enacted during an extraordinary session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, to be convened on Monday.

During the session, which will run for 16 days through Dec. 21, lawmakers are expected to discuss such topics as economic stimulus measures and the country's response to the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and Natsuo Yamaguchi, head of Komeito, the LDP's junior coalition partner, had lunch at a Chinese restaurant in Tokyo on Friday and confirmed their parties' cooperation during the extra Diet session.

The lunch meeting was also joined by Taro Aso, LDP vice president, Toshimitsu Motegi, LDP secretary-general, Kazuo Kitagawa, Komeito deputy leader, and Keiichi Ishii, Komeito secretary-general.

The 2021 extra budget, featuring record general-account spending of 35,989.5 billion yen, includes funds for a package of economic stimulus measures, the first compiled under the leadership of Kishida.

