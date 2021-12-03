Japan Records 145 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--A total of 145 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus across Japan on Friday, with one new death reported among COVID-19 patients.

The number of patients with severe symptoms fell by six from the previous day to 32.

By prefecture, Osaka had the largest number of new infection cases, at 18.

Tokyo confirmed 14 new cases, marking a drop of five from a week before and the 22nd straight day below 30.

The seven-day average of daily new cases in the Japanese capital fell 8.9 pct from a week earlier to 14.3, according to the metropolitan government.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]