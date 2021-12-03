Tokyo Records 14 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 14 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Friday, marking a drop of five from a week before and the 22nd straight day below 30.

One new death linked to the virus was reported in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of new cases fell 9 pct from a week earlier to 14.3, according to the metropolitan government.

The number of very ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government's criteria dropped by two from Thursday to two.

