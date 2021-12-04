Woman Suspected to Have Been Abducted by N. Korea Found in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese woman suspected to have been abducted by North Korea since she went missing over 40 years ago was found safe in Japan in September, the Osaka prefectural police department has announced.

The police department said Friday that it can now deny the possibility that the woman, Hiroko Tomita, 64, was kidnapped after leaving her home in the western Japan prefecture on Aug. 1, 1980.

The police department had been asking the public to offer any information about her by releasing her name and photo on its website.

After her whereabouts was confirmed, the number of missing Japanese people whose abductions by North Korean agents cannot be ruled out stands at 872.

