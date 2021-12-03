Kishida Top Political Fundraiser among Party Leaders in 2020

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Fumio Kishida raised 156.53 million yen in political funds in 2020 and was by far the top earner among the current heads of Japanese political parties, a tally of annual income and expenditure reports showed Friday.

Kishida, president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, was the only party leader who raised more than 100 million yen, making an LDP leader the top earner among party heads for the seventh straight year.

Kishida collected about 80 pct of the total, or 127.71 million yen, through the eight political fundraising parties he held in the year. In donations, Kishida received a total of 11.99 million yen mainly from lobbying groups, as well as companies in Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, where he hails from.

According to the reports, Kishida bought fundraising party tickets worth 3.04 million yen from LDP lawmakers from not only his own party faction but also other factions within the party, apparently reflecting his bid to expand his support base and become party president.

Kishida donated 50 million to his faction, and paid 5.17 million yen to a public relations company to promote activities on social media.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]