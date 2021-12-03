OECD Calls on Japan to Enhance DX Efforts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development on Friday called on Japan to accelerate digital transformation, or DX, through investments in technologies and human resources.

In its 2021 Economic Survey of Japan report, the OECD said the country needs "further structural reforms" to achieve economic growth beyond the novel coronavirus pandemic.

While noting that Japan has "good infrastructure" to promote DX, the report pointed out that the pandemic revealed the country's "weaknesses as households, firms and government struggled to make use of digital technologies."

"Many of the preconditions for the successful use of digital tools are in place, but complementary investments in hardware and human capital are needed," the report said.

The OECD report also called on Japan to promote women's participation in the field of DX.

