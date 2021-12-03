Japan to Introduce Speedy Drug Approval for Emergencies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry presented an outline of a new pharmaceutical approval rule for emergencies on Friday, in what it says would make the procedure as speedy as those in Europe and the United States.

Under the new rule, the ministry will ease requirements that therapeutic drugs and vaccines need to meet for regulatory approval and allow use conditionally once it can presume the efficacy of drugs and vaccines.

The ministry will work out details of the new rule by the year-end and submit related legislation hopefully to next year's ordinary session of parliament.

Compared with Western nations, Japan took several more months to give approvals for COVID-19 vaccines.

The government had said it would consider new approval rules for emergencies in its basic economic and fiscal policy adopted in June.

