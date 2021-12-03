JAL, ANA to Start Taking Flight Bookings Again on Sat.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese transport ministry said Friday that Japan Airlines <9201> and ANA Holdings Inc.'s <9202> All Nippon Airways will resume taking flight bookings on Saturday.

The move comes after the ministry withdrew its request on airlines in Japan and abroad to stop accepting new reservations for passenger flights to the country. Some foreign air carriers have already started to accept reservations again.

The request was made on Monday after the government lowered the daily cap on the number of entrants to Japan from 5,000 to 3,500 and banned new entries by foreigners in principle amid fears over the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

But the ministry canceled the request on Thursday out of concerns that Japanese nationals living abroad would not be able to return home during the year-end and New Year holidays.

The government plans to allow airlines to accept new reservations from Japanese expatriates for flights mainly during weeks and days when there are relatively few passengers, up to the cap on the daily number of entrants.

