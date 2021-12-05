Japan Ministry Issues Handbook on COVID-19 Aftereffects

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s health ministry has published a handbook guiding medical institutions on diagnostic procedures for COVID-19 aftereffects.

The handbook, the first of its kind, includes instructions on support for patients’ return to work, as some post-COVID-19 conditions refuse to disappear for more than half a year.

The development mechanisms of the aftereffects have not be found out yet, while no treatment method has been established. In October, the World Health Organization defined post-COVID-19 conditions, or “long COVID,” as symptoms that “last for at least two months and cannot be explained by an alternative diagnosis.”

Having drawn up a manual on ways to treat people infected with the novel coronavirus, the ministry focused on COVID-19 aftereffects in the latest handbook, compiled by a committee of about 20 specialist physicians.

The handbook lists symptoms such as fatigue, shortness of breath, taste and smell disorders, and memory impairment, classifying them into four major categories.

