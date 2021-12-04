Man Arai, Composer of "Sen no Kaze ni Natte," Dies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese music composer and award-winning writer Man Arai, known for hit song "Sen no Kaze ni Natte" (A Thousand Winds), died of aspiration pneumonia at a hospital in Hakodate, Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, on Friday. He was 75.

After entering leading Japanese advertising agency Dentsu Inc. in 1970, Arai, whose real name was Mitsuru Arai, played the role of music and video producer.

While working for the company, he started writing novels. He won the prestigious Akutagawa award for "Tazunebito no Jikan," a novel about the loneliness of a modern person living an urban life.

In the 1998 Winter Olympic Games in Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, Arai served as image director for the opening and closing ceremonies.

Arai translated an inspirational English-language poem of disputed origin commonly known as "Do Not Stand at My Grave and Weep," put music to the lyrics and released it as Sen no Kaze ni Natte. He himself sang the tune.

