British Firm to Seek Approval for 1st Abortion Pills in Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese subsidiary of British pharmaceutical company Linepharma International Ltd. is expected to apply to Japan's health ministry this month for approval of its abortion pills.

The use of abortion pills has not been approved in Japan, although they are used in many countries.

The pills, which are expected to be approved in about a year if things go well, would give women in Japan a less burdensome and safer way to have an abortion.

Linepharma will seek approval for mifepristone, which blocks the effects of progesterone, a key hormone needed for continuing a pregnancy, and misoprostol, which causes the uterus to contract.

According to Linepharma, the two drugs were approved in France in 1988 and is now used in over 70 countries.

