Japan Confirms 131 New COVID-19 Infections

Tokyo, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 131 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, while no new fatality was reported among infected people across the country.

The nationwide number of severely ill COVID-19 patients decreased by four from the previous day to 28.

In Tokyo, the metropolitan government reported 19 new infections and no new death.

Tokyo's daily infection total increased by three from a week earlier but stayed below 30 for the 23rd consecutive day. The seven-day moving average of daily infections stood at 14.7, down 6.4 pct from the week before.

The number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government's standards was unchanged at two.

