Japan's Princess Aiko Attends Coming-of-Age Ceremonies

Tokyo, Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Princess Aiko, the only offspring of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, attended ceremonies to celebrate her coming of age at the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo on Sunday.

Princess Aiko, who turned 20 on Wednesday, visited the Three Palace Sanctuaries at the palace in the morning to pay respects to the Imperial Family's ancestors and deities.

She was then awarded the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Precious Crown from Emperor Naruhito in the Houou-no-Ma hall. With dignified conduct, she received the order from the Emperor, who was wearing a gentle look, according to an official of the Imperial Household Agency.

In the afternoon, the princess greeted her parents in the same hall.

After the event, Princess Aiko, dressed in white robe decolletee formal attire and wearing a tiara and the decoration, appeared at a carriage porch of the palace. When journalists congratulated her, the princess said, "Thank you very much," and bowed with a smile.

