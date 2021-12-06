Map of Pearl Harbor Attack Still Vivid after 80 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--A map showing details of Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941 is preserved at the Library of Congress in Washington, presenting a vivid picture of the event after 80 years.

On Dec. 7, 1941, Mitsuo Fuchida, the map's creator, sent from his airplane a telegram reading "Tora, tora, tora" to inform that the surprise attack, which plunged the United States into World War II, was successfully done.

For the next two hours or so, Fuchida, who led the first strike group for the attack, circled above the harbor in Hawaii and watched U.S. vessels be engulfed in flames one after another.

After returning home, Fuchida was given an opportunity to report the results of the attack to Emperor Hirohito, posthumously known as Emperor Showa, on Dec. 26 the same year. And he made the map as a presentation material.

On the upper right part of the map, which is about 80 centimeters long and about 60 centimeters wide, is a sign saying that the map was top secret.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]