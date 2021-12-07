Memoirs Left by 1st Japanese Captive in WWII Published

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota, Aichi Pref., Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--Kazuo Sakamaki, then an ensign of the Imperial Japanese Navy, became the first captive from Japan in World War II after being unable to fulfill his role in the navy's attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii in December 1941.

After the war ended, Sakamaki issued a pair of memoirs looking back on his experience as captive.

A new book compiled from the memoirs was published this year, before Japan and the United States mark the 80th anniversary this week of the attack on the Hawaiian naval base, which thrust the two countries into conflict.

On Wednesday, the anniversary day Japan time, a ceremony to unveil a monument in honor of Sakamaki and his former colleagues is scheduled to be held in the town of Ikata, Ehime Prefecture, western Japan, where they underwent training for the Pearl Harbor mission.

"I think my father would be delighted," said Kiyoshi Sakamaki, the 72-year-old eldest son of the late Sakamaki and a resident of Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan.

