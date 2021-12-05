Japan Reports 115 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--A total of 115 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed across Japan on Sunday.

No new death was reported among COVID-19 patients for the second straight day, while the number of seriously ill patients increased by one from the previous day to 29.

In Gunma Prefecture, eastern Japan, 30 people tested positive for the coronavirus. Of them, 26 were workers at a plant in Ota, including 15 who had been vaccinated twice against the virus.

In Tokyo, 20 new infection cases were confirmed, up 11 from a week earlier.

The daily total of new infection cases in the Japanese capital averaged 16.3 in the week to Sunday, up 15.6 pct from a week before.

