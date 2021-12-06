Man Nabbed for Blackmail over Comfort Women Exhibit in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a 47-year-old man for allegedly blackmailing the organizers of an exhibition featuring a statue of a girl symbolizing so-called comfort women that was initially planned to be held in Tokyo in June.

The man, Takahiro Unemoto, a company employee in the western Japan city of Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, has admitted the charges, police sources said.

According to his arrest warrant, Unemoto sent threatening emails five times to a woman in her 50s linked to the "Non-Freedom of Expression" exhibition between June 19 and July 14. In the emails, the suspect said it would be "no surprise if any of you die."

He was arrested on Sunday after the woman submitted a report of damage to the metropolitan police in November.

Unemoto is believed to have been frustrated with the content of the planned exhibition, which was postponed due to concern that possible protests around its venue could trouble local residents.

