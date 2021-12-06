Japan Records 850 New Coronavirus Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 850 new cases of novel coronavirus infection in the past week, up from the previous week's count of 675.

The weekly figure increased after continuing to decrease with the subsiding of the fifth wave of infections that hit the country this summer.

The cumulative total of infection cases confirmed in the country, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, came to 1,728,329 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

Japan's cumulative death toll from the virus grew by six in the past week to 18,375.

Seventeen of Japan's 47 prefectures had no new coronavirus infection cases in the past week.

