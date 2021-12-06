Japan to Lower Medical Fees in FY 2022 Revision

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's government is considering lowering the country's overall medical fees in the fiscal 2022 revision, it was learned Monday.

The government will hold last-minute talks on a plan to raise fees to cover labor costs for doctors and nurses, the main portion of the medical fees, while cutting official drug prices.

The medical fees, which are covered by tax revenue, health insurance premiums and patients' out-of-pocket spending, are reviewed every two years.

The government sees it difficult to have citizens shoulder a greater burden by implementing a fee hike, which is bound to result in higher medical bills, at a time when they are already suffering from the novel coronavirus fallout.

According to the results of a health ministry survey released Friday, market prices of drugs, or prices paid by medical institutions to drug wholesalers, were 7.6 pct lower than the state-set official prices on average in September. The government plans to cut the official drug prices to fill the gap.

