Kishida Vows to Shorten Interval for COVID-19 Boosters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida promised on Monday to shorten the required interval between the second and third shots of COVID-19 vaccine shots currently set at eight months in principle.

Booster shots will be moved up "as much as possible" amid the spread of the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, Kishida said in his second policy speech before the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, since he took office in October.

Describing the coronavirus epidemic as a "national crisis," Kishida said he will sincerely engage in politics featuring tolerance to meet big challenges.

The Diet was convened Monday for a 16-day extraordinary session. The government hopes to win Diet approval of its fiscal 2021 draft supplementary budget to finance the planned huge economic stimulus package during the session.

The government has raised the nation's COVID-19 hospitalization capacity to some 37,000 beds, up by 10,000 from the level in summer, Kishida said.

