Japan to Start Clinical Trial of Mitochondrial Disease Drug

Tokyo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese team has said it will start a clinical trial of a potentially groundbreaking drug to treat mitochondrial disease, a debilitating government-designated intractable disease, in January 2022.

The team including Tohoku University professor Takaaki Abe will test the compound, mitochonic acid-5, or MA-5, developed in 2015 from a substance found in blood of renal disease patients.

Mitochondria, a type of subcellular structures, provide energy that the body needs to sustain life, by producing adenosine triphosphate, or ATP, which carries energy in cells.

Mitochondrial disease reduces this ability of mitochondria, causing the brain, heart, muscles and other parts of the body to fail to function properly. There is no established cure.

MA-5 improves the ATP production efficiency in mitochondria.

