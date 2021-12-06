Japan Records 60 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 60 new COVID-19 cases and one fresh death on Monday.

Of the country’s 47 prefectures, 33 reported no new infection cases, including Kyoto and Hyogo. The number of seriously ill COVID-19 patents in the country was unchanged from Sunday at 29.

In Tokyo, seven new infection cases were confirmed, down by one from a week before and below 30 for 25 days in a row.

No new COVID-19 fatality was reported in the Japanese capital. The seven-day average of new positive cases rose 11.8 pct week on week to 16.1.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo metropolitan government’s criteria rose by one from Sunday to three.

