Japan Panel Lists 2 Plans for Stable Imperial Succession

Tokyo, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government panel discussing ways to ensure stable Imperial succession on Monday released the outline of a final report focusing on two plans to secure the number of Imperial Family members.

One of the two plans allows female members to retain their Imperial Family status after getting married. The other uses the adoption system to restore the Imperial Family status of male descendants in the family's paternal line who have left the family.

Members of the panel, headed by Atsushi Seike, former president of Keio University, agreed to compile the final report by the end of this year.

The panel started discussions in March. In a report released in July, it made the two plans a priority for discussion to address the falling number of Imperial Family members.

The July report also showed a backup option that makes law changes to restore the Imperial Family status of men in the family's paternal line who have left the family.

