Small Manufacturers' Workers to Demand 6,000-Yen Pay-Scale Hike

Tokyo, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--An umbrella body of labor unions at small and medium-sized manufacturing firms said Monday that it plans to demand a pay-scale increase of about 6,000 yen per month in 2022 "shunto" spring wage talks.

The central committee of the Japanese Association of Metal, Machinery, and Manufacturing Workers, or JAM, is expected to formally adopt the plan next month.

The JAM, from which Tomoko Yoshino, the first-ever female president of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, hails, will request a pay-scale hike for the ninth straight year and the same hike amount for the seventh year.

"We hope all member unions will get results," JAM chief Katahiro Yasukochi told a news conference.

But at the same time, Yasukochi acknowledged that small and midsize manufacturers are facing the tough earnings situation amid the coronavirus pandemic and fuel price spikes.

