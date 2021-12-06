Ghosn Asserts Ex-Aide's Innocence

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--Former Nissan Motor Co. <7201> Chairman Carlos Ghosn on Monday asserted the innocence of Greg Kelly, who was a close aide and is currently on trial in Japan for allegedly helping Ghosn hide his compensation.

Speaking at an online press conference hosted by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo, Ghosn, who fled to Lebanon in late 2019 while on bail awaiting trial in Japan over his alleged financial misconduct, said, "I think he (Kelly) is innocent."

"He is paying with three years of his life (on trial and being) held hostage in Japan," Ghosn said, adding that Kelly, 65, former Nissan representative director, "was arrested on a bogus charge."

If Kelly is guilty, "then many other Japanese people (who served as Nissan executives) should be in prison with him," Ghosn fumed, criticizing Japan's legal system.

Ghosn, 67, said that Nissan's current financial situation "is not my problem anymore."

