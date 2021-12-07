Japan-Born Nobel Laureate Manabe Receives Medal in U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese-born U.S. scientist Syukuro Manabe received his medal for the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics in a ceremony at the U.S. National Academy of Sciences in Washington on Monday.

Looking nervous, Manabe, 90, walked to the center of the stage, received the medal and diploma from the Swedish ambassador to the United States and bowed slightly.

"I'm really happy. It's something I never dreamed of," he later told reporters in Japanese.

Manabe, senior meteorologist at Princeton University, was born in Ehime Prefecture, western Japan, in 1931, moved to the United States for research later and acquired U.S. citizenship in 1975. He worked for the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration before becoming senior meteorologist at the prestigious U.S. university.

His research has laid the foundations for the prediction and analysis of climate change. He was recently awarded the Order of Culture from the Japanese government.

