Nobel Laureate Manabe Driven by Curiosity

Tokyo, Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese-born Nobel laureate Syukuro Manabe's devotion to climate change research has been driven by his sheer curiosity.

"I really enjoyed studying climate change," Manabe, a 90-year-old senior meteorologist at Princeton University who received his medal for this year's Nobel Prize in Physics on Monday, once said.

"Curiosity is the thing which drives all my research activity."

Born into a family where many of his relatives were doctors, Manabe initially pursued a career in the medical field.

However, as a young student, he failed in his frog dissection assignment and once caused an explosion during a chemistry experiment. He quickly gave up his medical career and began studying meteorology instead.

