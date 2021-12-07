99 Japanese Lawmakers Visit Yasukuni Shrine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--Ninety-nine lawmakers from Japanese ruling and opposition parties made a group visit to war-related Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Tuesday.

They are members of a suprapartisan group of lawmakers promoting visits to the Shinto shrine in the Kudankita district in the Japanese capital's Chiyoda Ward. This was the first group visit to Yasukuni Shrine by members of the league since the shrine's autumn festival in October 2019, before the start of the novel coronavirus crisis in the country.

Yasukuni Shrine is regarded as a symbol of Japan's past militarism by such neighboring countries as China and South Korea as it enshrines Class-A war criminals along with the war dead.

The 99 lawmakers included those from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, major opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) and the Democratic Party for the People, also a major opposition party.

"It was good that we were able to make the first (group) visit to the shrine in a while," LDP lawmaker Hidehisa Otsuji, who heads the group, told a press conference after the visit.

