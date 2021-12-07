U.N. Adopts Japan-Led Nuke Abolition Resolution

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--The U.N. General Assembly at a plenary meeting Monday adopted a Japan-led resolution calling for the abolition of nuclear weapons.

Such a resolution was passed for 28 straight years. The United States and Britain, both nuclear powers, cosponsored the 2021 resolution, which received 158 votes in favor and four against. Twenty-seven nations abstained. The four opponents were China, North Korea, Russia and Syria.

The number of favorable votes increased by eight from that for last year's resolution.

Another resolution, sponsored by Austria, which calls for the signing and ratification of the U.N. Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, was adopted with 128 votes in favor.

Japan voted against the Austria-sponsored resolution. So did Germany, which has expressed its intention to attend a meeting of signatories to the treaty next March as an observer.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]