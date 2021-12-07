Japan Seeks Int'l Framework to Tackle Marine Plastic Waste

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government aims to take the initiative in establishing an international framework to reduce marine plastic waste, Environment Minister Tsuyoshi Yamaguchi said Tuesday.

In order to encourage Chine and other Asian countries discharging a large amount of plastic waste to join the framework, Japan "is proposing a framework under which participating countries draw up their respective action plans and disclose them," Yamaguchi told a press conference.

On Monday, the government submitted a resolution on the establishment of an intergovernmental negotiation committee to the U.N. Environment Program.

Japan aims to call on U.N. member countries to join the framework, which would be based on the Osaka Blue Ocean Vision to reduce additional marine plastic pollution to zero by 2050, approved at the Group of 20 summit in the western city of Osaka in June 2019.

Peru and Rwanda have also made their respective proposals for an international framework to tackle marine plastic waste.

