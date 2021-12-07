High Court Revokes Injunction against Kansai Super Market's Merger

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--Osaka High Court on Tuesday revoked a lower court's temporary injunction against western Japan-based supermarket operator Kansai Super Market Ltd.'s <9919> management integration with major retail group H2O Retailing Corp. <8242>.

The management integration now seems likely to be put into effect on Dec. 15, as currently scheduled. It was initially set for last Wednesday after being narrowly approved at an extraordinary meeting of Kansai Super Market shareholders on Oct. 29.

The injunction was issued by Kobe District Court on Nov. 22, in a lawsuit filed against the integration by OK Corp., a discount supermarket operator based in Yokohama, south of Tokyo.

OK, a major shareholder of Kansai Super Market, aimed to acquire Kansai Super Market after blocking the integration at the shareholders meeting.

The company can file with the Supreme Court an appeal against the high court's cancellation of the injunction. Nonetheless, it is unlikely the appeal would be accepted as cases handled by the top court are limited to those in which violations of the Constitution are suspected, as well as some other cases.

