Itochu Donates Foreign Picture Books to Shiga Pref.

Tokyo, Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese trader Itochu Corp. <8001> has started a project to donate picture books in foreign languages every year to the western Japan prefecture of Shiga, where the company was founded, it was learned Tuesday.

In 2021, the first year of the project, which utilizes Itochu's business footholds around the world, the company contributed a total of 326 books written in 18 different languages. Itochu aims to enable non-Japanese children in Shiga to read picture books in their first languages.

After Itochu asked its global bases for cooperation in August, 23 such footholds in 22 countries, including the United States, China, Brazil and Kuwait, responded and collected the books. Local employees at the hubs carefully chose classic and modern picture books, according to the firm.

The Shiga prefectural government has set up a special section at its library in Otsu, the capital of the prefecture, starting to lend the donated books.

Over 30,000 people with foreign nationalities live in Shiga. In the prefecture, the number of elementary and junior high school children with foreign roots totals more than 1,500.

