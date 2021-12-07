1st Japanese Omicron Case Confirmed

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--The third confirmed case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in Japan is a Japanese national in his 30s, government officials said Tuesday.

This is the first omicron case confirmed in Japan among its nationals. He is asymptomatic, the officials said.

The man arrived at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Wednesday after staying in Italy. He tested positive for the virus upon arrival in Japan. He was later found to have the omicron variant.

In Japan, the omicron strain has been detected in a male Namibian diplomat in his 30s who came from Namibia and a man in his 20s from Peru.

