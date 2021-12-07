Japan Confirms 116 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 116 new COVID-19 cases and two fresh deaths Tuesday.

The country had 28 COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, a decrease of one from Monday.

Three prefectures reported 10 or more new cases--19 in Tokyo, 15 in Osaka and 11 in Aichi. Twelve new cases were detected in airport quarantine checks.

The number of new cases in Tokyo was down two from a week before. The seven-day average of new cases rose 6 pct week on week to 15.9.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms in Tokyo was unchanged from Monday at three.

