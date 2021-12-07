U.S. Rocket Launcher Airlifted from Japan's Okinawa to Aomori

Newsfrom Japan

Hachinohe, Aomori Pref., Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--A U.S. multiple rocket launcher was airlifted from the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa to the northeastern prefecture of Aomori on Tuesday, as part of a large-scale joint exercise between Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force and the U.S. Marine Corps.

The first transport operation in Japan for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, was shown to the press.

Specifically, the U.S. Air Force's C-130 transport plane carried the system and Marines from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa to the GSDF's Hachinohe camp in Aomori, where the Japanese force's surface-to-ship missile unit was waiting.

The Marines and GSDF troops will later conduct, among others, anti-ship combat drills involving targeting based on shared information.

The joint exercise, dubbed Resolute Dragon 21, started Saturday and will continue until Dec. 17, with some 4,000 GSDF troops and Marines participating. This is the first time for GSDF's Northeastern Army to take part in Resolute Dragon, one of the largest military drills in the country.

