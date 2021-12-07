Ex-SoftBank Worker Pleads Not Guilty of Stealing 5G Tech

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--A former SoftBank Corp. <9434> employee Tuesday pleaded not guilty of stealing information related to 5G technology from the Japanese wireless company.

In the first hearing of his trial at Tokyo District Court, Kuniaki Aiba, 46, said he was not aware that the information he took out from SoftBank was trade secrets.

In their opening statement, the prosecution claimed that Aiba made the SoftBank information he took with him available to Rakuten Mobile Inc., another Japanese wireless operator.

The prosecution also said that when Aiba was offered a job at Rakuten Mobile, he sent a message to an acquaintance at the company via the Line free communication app that he ran away with confidential information.

In its opening statement, the defense side claimed that as the information in question did not have a password, it did not contain trade secrets and was useless for other companies.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]