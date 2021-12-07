Countries Finalize Large Pacific Tuna Catch Quota Increase

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--Countries have reached a final agreement to raise the catch quota of large Pacific bluefin tuna weighing at least 30 kilograms by 15 pct in 2022 from the previous year, Japan's Fisheries Agency said Tuesday.

The agreement on the first catch quota expansion was reached at an annual meeting of the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission that was held online from Wednesday.

The agreement means that Japan's catch quota will grow by 732 tons to 5,614 tons.

Japan's request for a quota expansion had been rejected for the past three years due mainly to opposition from the United States, which claimed that the amount of tuna stocks remains low.

At subcommittee meetings leading up to the annual session, Japan had proposed raising catch quotas for large and small tuna by 20 pct each.

