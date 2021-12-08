Japan Sponsors Mum on U.S. Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Games

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese sponsor companies for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are refraining from commenting on the United States' recent announcement of its diplomatic boycott of the Games.

They are closely watching how things will develops as Tokyo has yet to decide its action over the Beijing Games following Washington's announcement of the diplomatic boycott.

Washington's move is aimed at showing its criticism of China's alleged genocide in the Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region and other human rights abuses. The Chinese government has categorically denied such allegations.

Many Japanese companies, including members of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, the country's biggest business lobby, place importance on business management based on respect for human rights.

But Masakazu Tokura, chairman of the federation, said, "Keidanren is not in a position to comment (on the diplomatic boycott)."

