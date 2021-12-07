Japan Ready to Admit 37,000 COVID-19 Patients to Hospitals

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan is ready to admit some 37,000 COVID-19 patients to hospitals, marking an increase of about 10,000 during the peak of the fifth infection wave this summer, the health ministry said Tuesday.

The increase came after prefectural governments worked to increase the availability of hospital beds to prepare for a possible sixth wave.

The result means that the country has achieved a goal set under the central government's COVID-19 response policy unveiled in November.

Around 2,000 hospitals across the country are ready to send over around 3,000 doctors and as many nurses to other facilities.

Public health care centers are able to get in touch with patients being treated at home on the day or the day after they tested positive for the coronavirus and monitor their health.

