U.S. Embassy Warns of Possible Racial Profiling by Japanese Police

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. Embassy in Tokyo has received reports of foreigners stopped and searched by Japanese police in "suspected racial profiling" incidents, the consular affairs division of the embassy said.

"Some were detained, questioned and searched," it said on Twitter on Monday, calling on U.S. citizens to carry proof of immigration and request consular notification if detained.

In response to the tweet, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference the same day that stop and search by police officers is "conducted under law on people with reasonable suspicion that they have committed crimes or are going to commit crimes."

Stop and search is not carried out by reason of race or nationality, the top government spokesman said.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]