Efforts to Vaccinate Homeless People Promoted in Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--Support groups and local governments in Japan are promoting efforts to give novel coronavirus vaccinations to those who are unable to receive inoculation vouchers from municipalities, such as homeless people without resident registrations.

"We hope to realize a society where no one is left behind," an official engaged in such efforts said, asking for assistance from the central government.

In collaboration with Medecins du Monde Japan, an authorized nonprofit organization, and other groups, Tokyo's Toshima Ward hosted a vaccination session that allows people without vouchers, which are sent to citizens based on residence registries, to receive shots only by presenting their names and birthdates.

Ward officials visited parks, streets and Internet cafes to call on those living there to get vaccinated.

A woman who was forced to quit her job at an "izakaya" Japanese-style pub due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic received her second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on Nov. 27.

